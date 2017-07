Free as F*ck: Celebrating Diversity on Canada’s 150th Posted on Monday, July 3, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Without a Mountie or beaver in sight, Anik Rosenblum and Dancing Line Productions in Vancouver help Canada mark 150 years with this jaunty, feel-good animation commissioned by the Canadian Centre for Diversity and Inclusion.

The cheeky tune was written by Sean O’Connor at Rethink and performed by David Gaudet at Wave Productions in Vancouver.

Animated music video for Canada’s 150th

Client: Canadian Centre for Diversity and Inclusion

Agency: Rethink

Agency CDs: Ian Grais, Chris Staples

Writer: Sean O’Connor

Account Director: Chelsea Stoelting

Production company: Dancing Line Productions

Animation Director: Anik Rosenblum

Audio House: Wave Managing Director / EP: Megan Hughes Director / Producer / Musician: David Gaudet