Friends Electric Launches: Roster Includes Pete Candeland and Polynoid Posted on Wednesday, January 25, 2017

Friends Electric, headed up by Alex Webster, is a brand new full-service production company and creative consultancy based in London and LA originating from one of the most forward thinking and creative VFX houses Electric Theatre Collective.

Friends Electric promises to be an innovative and culturally relevant production force focusing on creating highly original work across all forms of media for brands, bands, networks and agencies with the added bonus of Electric Theatre Collective’s powerhouse of post to tap into.

An exciting roster of world class talent has been specifically curated to provide a wide variety of creative ability and experience to serve the new wave of creative opportunities and non traditional advertising platforms today.

The output Friends Electric intends to make will be made up of independent and commercial projects for media, art, culture and advertising via commercials, television shows, products, IP, apps, games, live gigs, VR, immersive experiences.

Friends Electric has only just started but has already created site speciﬁc experiences for Nike, MTV, Dom Perignan and the Arts Council, commercials for Virgin Media and Freeview, tour visuals for Biffy Clyro and we’re working with Sir Paul Smith. There are two original television series in development, as well as a kids ‘edutainment’ platform, a feature production, a book and numerous original VR projects in various stages of undress

Roster:

2D, 3D – Pete Candeland

PHOTOREAL 3D – Polynoid

CG, STUDIO – Woodblock

ANIMATION, APPS – Lucas Zanotto

VR, AR – No Ghost

EXPERIENTIAL, SOUND – Silent

http://friendselectric.tv