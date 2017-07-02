Friends Electric Sign foam Studio Posted on Sunday, July 2, 2017 · Leave a Comment

From the release:

Berlin-based foam Studio have buddied up with creative shop Friends Electric in London and Los Angeles.

Lead by industry luminaries, foam are at the cutting edge of conceptual CG design and animation, working across experiential, interactive, OOH, broadcast, print and 360°media. Leveraging their synthesis from Zeitguised’s DNA pool of unique creative direction and experience, foam invites the industry to join them at the forefront of innovation.

Friends Electric Founder and EP Alex Webster believes this is a match made in heaven. “If you look at the construction, ethos and ambition of our respective companies you can see that we’re absolutely aligned. We share the same ideas of what a future-focussed, creative production shop needs to be and how to engage with a widening demographic of creative partners. We’re blessed with some incredible talent and in Henrik, Monika and the foam team we’re growing the Friends Electric network of like minded creative collaborators in absolutely the right way.

“Foam are unique in the work they make which is always extraordinary and beautiful in equal measure. This relationship is about more than just partnership, there’s a lot we can learn from each other as our young companies flourish and grow. I couldn’t be happier….”

friendselectric.tv