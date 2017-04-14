Gentleman Scholar Introduce Mia & Morton Posted on Friday, April 14, 2017 · Leave a Comment

The move toward longer, heart-tugging CG story-telling continues to accelerate with this 3.5-minute short film for the Dairy Farmers of Canada crafted by the crew at Gentleman Scholar thru agency DDB Canada.

Gentleman Scholar creative director William Campbell: “The initial script for this project is actually very close to what you see on the screen in terms of the overall emotional arc and a lot of the moments. One of our key contributions was helping to capture the essence of time passing, and visually communicating the changes in the relationship between Morton and Mia.”

“Animations always look different from the greyscale pre-vis to the render; there are always things you only notice once you see things fully rendered. By performing so much faster than tools we’ve used in the past, and thereby allowing us to iterate and see more works-in-progress earlier on, Redshift [GPU-accelerated 3D rendering software] had a big impact on the way this project turned out.”

“It’s a really nice case of our live-action experience and on-set understanding of character development playing nicely into the animation side. We’re still picking lensing and angles and sequences and establishing shots, and all of the stuff that we have learned in animation feeds our live-action. Now in this case, live-action comes back and feeds into the performances and the thoughtfulness of the CG storytelling.”

The film is held together by a cover of Fleetwood Mac’s “Don’t Stop Thinking About Tomorrow by Canadian folk-pop singer-songwriter Rose Cousins.

Client: Dairy Farmers of Canada

Integrated Agency: DDB Canada, Toronto

Chief Creative Officer: Cosmo Campbell

Executive Creative Director: Paul Wallace

Copywriter: Evan Wallis

Art Director: Dean Hamann

Agency Producers: Julia Morris, Tracy Haapamaki

Production Company: Gentleman Scholar

Directors: William Campbell & Will Johnson

Executive Producer: Jo Arghiris

Head of Production: Rachel Kaminek

Senior Producer: Tyler Locke

Art Director: Paul Kim

CG Supervisor: Tim Hayward

Storyboard: Brian Deloach

Design: Paul Kim, Hana Yean

Additional Design: George Fuentes, James Levy

Character Modeling: Hannah Josepher

Modeling: Mike Ko, Robin Kim, Mike Dupree, Paul Kim

Texture: Mike Ko, Michael Rogers, Paul Kim

3D Generalists: Juan Carlos Cuadra, Jacques Clement, Gaby Gorostieta, Ryan Kaplan

Character Animation: James Lane, Kevin Phelps, Evan Mayfield

Rigging: Lee Wolland, Tim Hayward

Hair/Fur: Adnan Hussain

Cloth Simulation: Tim Hayward

Lighting: Hao Cui, Chris Fung, Robin Kim

Compositing: Lavoy, Kevin Njoo

2D Animation: Lauren Tom

Audio House: Grayson Matthews

Music Supervision: Supergroup

Musical Artist: Rose Cousins