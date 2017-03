Ghost Recon: Making Evil Look Fabulous Posted on Thursday, March 9, 2017 · Leave a Comment

I’m not sure how or why we’re supposed to identify with or even remotely respect this Ghost Recon dude but the lighting, atmosphere, and tattoo design in this new CG trailer sure are sweet.

Client: Ubisoft

Production: Eddy

Director: Guillaume Ivernel

Animation: Brunch Studio