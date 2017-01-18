GMUNK and The Mill Spin “Pure Imagination” for Audi A5 Posted on Wednesday, January 18, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Nexus director GMUNK teams with the VFX crew at The Mill in London to plunge you into an AI’s vivid data dream – part of the launch campaign for the new Audi A5 thru BBH.

GMUNK: “The goal was to capture that essence of a psychedelic dream – but with the added dimension of data. The big challenge with this project was to create a dream world where data could be represented in an accessible format, so we had to create an aesthetic palette that people would find approachable.

“This is why light plays such an important role, as its vibrancy helps create an illuminated world that is exciting and can be understood by a mainstream audience. We wanted to deliver a visually beautiful film that presents an optimistic view of AI and its potential for a higher, evolving intelligence which aligns perfectly with Audi’s message.’

Music note: You may recall the song “Pure Imagination,” from “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, was also covered by Fiona Apple in 2013 for Chipotle’s “Scarecrow.”

Client: Audi

Agency: BBH

Creative Team: Adrian Merz / Adrian Bushnell

Agency Producer: Michelle Kendrick

Production Company: Nexus Studios

Director: GMUNK

Executive Producers: Jeremy Smith / Luke Youngman

Producer: Jo Bierton

Production Designer: Marco Puig

Director of Photography: Sam Goldie

Editor: Dave Slade

Post house: The Mill

Producer: Carl Phillips

Creative Director/VFX Supervisor: Alex Hammond

2D Lead Artist: James MacLachlan

3D Lead Artist: Alex Hammond / Sam Driscoll

Colorist: James Bamford

Sound Mix: String and Tins – operator Will Cohen