GMUNK and The Mill Spin “Pure Imagination” for Audi A5
Nexus director GMUNK teams with the VFX crew at The Mill in London to plunge you into an AI’s vivid data dream – part of the launch campaign for the new Audi A5 thru BBH.
GMUNK: “The goal was to capture that essence of a psychedelic dream – but with the added dimension of data. The big challenge with this project was to create a dream world where data could be represented in an accessible format, so we had to create an aesthetic palette that people would find approachable.
“This is why light plays such an important role, as its vibrancy helps create an illuminated world that is exciting and can be understood by a mainstream audience. We wanted to deliver a visually beautiful film that presents an optimistic view of AI and its potential for a higher, evolving intelligence which aligns perfectly with Audi’s message.’
Music note: You may recall the song “Pure Imagination,” from “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, was also covered by Fiona Apple in 2013 for Chipotle’s “Scarecrow.”
Client: Audi
Agency: BBH
Creative Team: Adrian Merz / Adrian Bushnell
Agency Producer: Michelle Kendrick
Production Company: Nexus Studios
Director: GMUNK
Executive Producers: Jeremy Smith / Luke Youngman
Producer: Jo Bierton
Production Designer: Marco Puig
Director of Photography: Sam Goldie
Editor: Dave Slade
Post house: The Mill
Producer: Carl Phillips
Creative Director/VFX Supervisor: Alex Hammond
2D Lead Artist: James MacLachlan
3D Lead Artist: Alex Hammond / Sam Driscoll
Colorist: James Bamford
Sound Mix: String and Tins – operator Will Cohen