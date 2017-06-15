Beyond Good & Evil 2: The Best Trailer of E3 2017 Posted on Thursday, June 15, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Fourteen years after the original game, the follow up to Ubisoft’s Beyond Good & Evil (actually a prequel) made a surprise appearance at E3 2017 with this potty-mouthed but raucous and richly detailed clip.

Not much is known about the update, including the release date, but according to the game’s Facebook page Ubisoft is “delighted to confirm that Michel Ancel is currently working with the Ubisoft Montpellier studio on a new Beyond Good & Evil game featuring a massive, seamless online environment.”

Publisher: Ubisoft

Creator: Michel Ancel

Production: Ubisoft Montpellier