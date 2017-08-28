The Gorburger Show Graphics Montage

Posted on Monday, August 28, 2017 

Since the launch of The Gorburger Show on Comedy Central in April 2017, partners John Cranston and Ryan McNeely and their crew at Los Angeles creative house Visual Creatures have slathered the erratic talk/variety show in a delightful array of cheeseball-flavored maximalist graphics.
 
COMEDY CENTRAL Gorburger | STASH MAGAZINE

Client: Comedy Central
Design/animation: Visual Creatures
 

Comments
One Response to “The Gorburger Show Graphics Montage”
  1. bizmarq says:
    August 29, 2017 at 1:32 pm

    maybe its having lived in japan and seeing people want to further bladerunner-ize and takeshi’s castle-ize japan, but somehow this didn’t sit right with me, and generally I am not the type that enjoys the rabbit hole of appropriation finger pointing. that said, live and let live. nice attempt at greatness