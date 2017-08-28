The Gorburger Show Graphics Montage Posted on Monday, August 28, 2017 · 1 Comment

Since the launch of The Gorburger Show on Comedy Central in April 2017, partners John Cranston and Ryan McNeely and their crew at Los Angeles creative house Visual Creatures have slathered the erratic talk/variety show in a delightful array of cheeseball-flavored maximalist graphics.





Client: Comedy Central

Design/animation: Visual Creatures

