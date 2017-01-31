Goudy & Syracuse: The Tale of a Typeface Found
New York prodco Dress Code relays the story of rediscovering Sherman, a typeface designed by Frederic Goudy in 1910 and revived by Pentagram in 2016 as the official font of Syracuse University.
Featuring:
Michael Bierut, Partner, Pentagram
William T. La Moy, Librarian, Special Collections, E.S. Bird Library, Syracuse University
Chester Jenkins, Typeface Designer, Village
Client: Syracuse University
Vice President of Communications and Chief Marketing Officer: Nicci Brown
Executive Creative Director: Rob Rayfield
Brand Designers/Creative Directors: Pentagram
Partner-in-Charge/Designer: Michael Bierut
Associate/Designer: Jesse Reed
Produced by: Dress Code
Director: Dan Covert
Producer: Tara Rose Stromberg
Cinematography: Claudio Rietti
Assistant Camera: Kyle Anido
Production Cordinator: Nick Stromberg
Edit: Mike Cook and Dan Covert
End Titles: Vincenzo Lodigiani
Color: Mike Cook
Music + Sound Design: YouTooCanWoo
On Set Sound: Matteo Liberatore
Shot on a Red Epic