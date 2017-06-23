The Graphic Story of “Blood Road” Posted on Friday, June 23, 2017 · Leave a Comment

A powerful compilation of the meticulous and ultimately respectful graphics created for Nicholas Schrunk’s feature doc “Blood Road,” including the opening titles and narrative assets.

Art director John Likens: “Knowing that the design and animation sequences were going to be a crucial storytelling component throughout the film, I worked extensively with the director, Nicholas Schrunk, from the very early stages of the project to ensure the graphics successfully communicated the story points to our audience.

“Blood Road follows the journey of ultra-endurance mountain bike athlete Rebecca Rusch and her Vietnamese riding partner, Huyen Nguyen, as they pedal 1,200 miles along the infamous Ho Chi Minh Trail through the dense jungles of Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia.

“Their goal was to reach the crash site and final resting place of Rebecca’s father, a U.S. Air Force pilot shot down over Laos some 40 years earlier.

“During this poignant voyage of self discovery, the women push their bodies to the limit while learning more about the historic ‘Blood Road’ they’re pedaling and how the Vietnam War shaped their lives in different ways.”

Production: Red Bull Media House

Director: Nicholas Schrunk

Producer: Sandra Kuhn

Art Director : John Likens

Design + Animation: John Likens, Wesley Ebelhar

Reel music: Remains by Shlohmo