Growing "flow/er" with Alexa Sirbu and Lukas Vojir Posted on Wednesday, September 6, 2017

Alexa Sirbu and Lukas Vojir who both work as motion artists at ManvsMachine in London, team up for a dark and intimate exploration of floral forms in their new personal art film called “flow/er.”

Alexa Sirbu and Lukas Vojir: “In nature, it is often the simplest rules that lead to forming the most complex, beautiful forms. flow/er is a visual poem that observes this through a design lens, combining our fascination with organic, raw aesthetics with foreign graphic forms.”

“On the technical side, apart from grueling render times, the challenge was finding the right balance between hand-crafted and simulated motion as we didn’t want it to look too much like either one.”

Watch the making of:





Directors: Alexa Sirbu, Lukas Vojir

Music: Zelig Sound

Toolkit: Houdini, Redshift, Maya, Zbrush, Cinema 4D, Nuke

