Hadag Nahash & Infected Mushroom "Legal Eyes" Posted on Wednesday, January 11, 2017

The first case of motion marijuana on the Stash books arrives appropriately as this crazed music video, a multimedia-fest created by directors Tal Zagreba and Robert Moreno for “Legal Eyes,” a track from Israeli artists Hadag Nahash and Infected Mushroom.

Created by Tal Zagreba, Robert Moreno & Daniel Sasson

Directors: Tal Zagreba & Robert Moreno

Screenplay and Concept: Tal Zagreba

Animation Director: Robert Moreno

Stop-Motion Director: Daniel Sasson

2D Animation: Robert Moreno, Daniel Sasson

Stop-Motion Animation: Daniel Sasson

Compositing: Robert Moreno, Daniel Sasson

Live-Action Producer: Aviv Shiloh

Live-Action DOP: Eric Raphael Mizrahi

Live-Action Gaffer: Eric Raphael Mizrahi

Additional Cinematography: Ido Grosman, Aviv Shiloh

Editor: Robert Moreno

Color Grading: Robert Moreno

Prop Making: Daniel Sasson

Storyboard: Robert Moreno

Lyrics & Music by Hadag Nahash

Performed by Hadag Nahash & Infected Mushroom

Musical Production by Infected Mushroom & Hadag Nahash

Special Thanks: Yo! Studios, Movie Mobile, Lior Waldman, Roy Tal, Yonatan Benaksas, Alex Zagreba, Dina Blich, Shay Zagreba, Getta Rosenzweig, Ori Zayag, Mizrahi Family