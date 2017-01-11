Hadag Nahash & Infected Mushroom “Legal Eyes”
The first case of motion marijuana on the Stash books arrives appropriately as this crazed music video, a multimedia-fest created by directors Tal Zagreba and Robert Moreno for “Legal Eyes,” a track from Israeli artists Hadag Nahash and Infected Mushroom.
Created by Tal Zagreba, Robert Moreno & Daniel Sasson
Directors: Tal Zagreba & Robert Moreno
Screenplay and Concept: Tal Zagreba
Animation Director: Robert Moreno
Stop-Motion Director: Daniel Sasson
2D Animation: Robert Moreno, Daniel Sasson
Stop-Motion Animation: Daniel Sasson
Compositing: Robert Moreno, Daniel Sasson
Live-Action Producer: Aviv Shiloh
Live-Action DOP: Eric Raphael Mizrahi
Live-Action Gaffer: Eric Raphael Mizrahi
Additional Cinematography: Ido Grosman, Aviv Shiloh
Editor: Robert Moreno
Color Grading: Robert Moreno
Prop Making: Daniel Sasson
Storyboard: Robert Moreno
Lyrics & Music by Hadag Nahash
Performed by Hadag Nahash & Infected Mushroom
Musical Production by Infected Mushroom & Hadag Nahash
Special Thanks: Yo! Studios, Movie Mobile, Lior Waldman, Roy Tal, Yonatan Benaksas, Alex Zagreba, Dina Blich, Shay Zagreba, Getta Rosenzweig, Ori Zayag, Mizrahi Family