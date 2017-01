Haein Kim “Forward” (possibly NSFW) Posted on Wednesday, January 4, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Here’s a little something to wake up your first Wednesday of 2017: a wonderfully NSFW-ish short capturing the tension and miscommunication of many relationships called “Forward.” The film was created by 23 year-old Sydney illustrator and animation student Haein Kim.

Director/animator: Haein Kim

Toolkit: Flash, Premier, After Effects