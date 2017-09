Hat’s Off to MOPA Student Film “Jubilee” Posted on Friday, September 1, 2017 · Leave a Comment

A Queen’s Guard and trusty corgi will stop at nothing to return her majesty’s hat in this delightful graduation film created by five students at the MoPA school of 3D Animation in Arles, France.





School: MOPA

Directors: Coralie Soudet, Charlotte Piogé, Marie El Kadiri, Marion Duvert, Agathe Marmion

Music: Jean-Baptiste Porquet

Toolkit: 3ds Max, Maya, Photoshop, Guerilla Render, Flash, Nuke, Premiere, Audition