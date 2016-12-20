Holiday Films Vol. 3: Passion Animation Studios
Three fun holiday bits from Passion Animation Studios, one of the many tentacles of Passion Pictures which has grown since its founding in London in 1987 into a multi-continent media machine creating everything from advertising to feature documentaries and winning every possible award along the way.
Wolf of Christmas Night
Director: Tim Hope
A Christmas Short from Russell Brooke
Director: Russell Brooke
A Christmas Short from Kyra & Constantin
Directors: Kyra & Constantin