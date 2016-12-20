Holiday Films Vol. 3: Passion Animation Studios Posted by Stephen Price on Tuesday, December 20, 2016 · Leave a Comment

Three fun holiday bits from Passion Animation Studios, one of the many tentacles of Passion Pictures which has grown since its founding in London in 1987 into a multi-continent media machine creating everything from advertising to feature documentaries and winning every possible award along the way.

Wolf of Christmas Night

Director: Tim Hope



A Christmas Short from Russell Brooke

Director: Russell Brooke



A Christmas Short from Kyra & Constantin

Directors: Kyra & Constantin

