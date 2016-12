Holiday Films Vol. 5: Yule Logs vs Strangers in the Night Posted by Stephen Price on Thursday, December 22, 2016 · Leave a Comment

Here’s a good study in contrasts: The sheer quantity of fun animation styles found in the maximalist holiday mashup known as Yule Log versus the minimalist strangeness of Eoin Duffy’s look at strange strangers entering the room of another stranger.

Yule Log Ensemble





Watch all the Yule Log 2.0 films here



Strangers in the Night





Direction/animation: Eoin Duffy

Music: Blimp 66