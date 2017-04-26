Hue&Cry Welcomes Sean McClintock as New Creative Director Posted on Wednesday, April 26, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Richmond, VA – (April 26, 2017) – Hue&Cry has welcomed Sean McClintock as the company’s new Creative Director. The announcement was made this morning by the company’s Executive Creative Director and Founder Magnus Hierta. Hue&Cry has received significant recognition lately for its award-winning “Power of a Box” campaign for humanitarian organization CARE, as well as a stop-motion title sequence for “Creativity,” which earned the studio a Pencil at the D&AD Awards in London.

“We are thrilled to bring Sean onto our team,” says Hue&Cry’s Magnus Hierta, who founded the creative studio three years ago in Richmond, Virginia. “He is an incredibly talented Creative Director and artist, a true heavy hitter. The recognition and accolades our studio has received lately for our work has enabled us to attract high caliber talent like Sean. We are so grateful that after three years, our hard work is really starting to be noticed. Diving right in, Sean has already been instrumental in pitching and landing a new Oreo project that we are in the midst of collaborating on now.”

A very well known and highly respected artist, Sean McClintock brings nearly 20 years of varied experience to his new role as Creative Director at Hue&Cry. From the early days of Flash during the dot-com bubble to today’s world of “content creation,” Sean has illustrated, animated, designed and directed across every imaginable medium. Originally from Kansas, Sean is a graduate of the Art Institute of Colorado, where he initially studied painting and illustration, but then focused on graphic design. He began his career in San Francisco at an interactive, digital agency designing web sites and quickly became a Creative Director, developing workflows, on the forefront of the implementation of Flash 2.0, After Effects and eventually Cinema 4D. Sean shifted his focus from interactive to motion design, and moved to France, freelancing for U.S.-based companies. His return to New York several years later embarked him on a successful freelance career, which saw him collaborate at the best agencies and studios in the industry, including Buck, Psyop, Hornet, Imaginary Forces, Block & Tackle and Gretel, to name a few. http://www.seanmcclintock.tv

“I had been living in New York City for many years and the level of talent there really motivated me to up my game,” says McClintock. “There are just so many amazing artists there and I found working with the best in the business to be both humbling and inspiring. Freelancing made it possible for my wife and I to live overseas and explore other places for a few years. I also loved being able to pick what I worked on. This allowed me to focus on a particular skill that I wanted to develop, as well as work on projects that were close to my heart, like the anti-smoking campaign for the CDC.”

With his move to Hue&Cry, McClintock is on the forefront of yet another, new industry trend with highly accomplished artists making the move from New York and Los Angeles to burgeoning creative communities across the U.S., such as Richmond, to focus on their artistry. “The cost of living in New York and L.A. has become so prohibitive that I am seeing many of my friends and colleagues looking to these smaller communities to be able to get back to what inspired us to become artists in the first place,” notes McClintock, who says he continues to be both awed and inspired by the rapid change of the industry, and further demand for quality content. “If you’re able to scale the complexity and ambition of the solution to fit the budget, there’s a seemingly endless amount of work out there,” he says.

“I am truly so impressed by the team here at Hue&Cry,” concludes McClintock. “Everyone here is so talented and driven. What they’ve manage to build in such a short time is kind of amazing.”

The team at Hue&Cry recently collaborated with FCB/SF on a project for Clorox and with Chemistry Club/SF for First Republic Bank. They are currently in the midst of releasing a series of seasonal short films for Ritz Crackers, which features pieces for spring, summer and fall. They are also at work on a new project for Oreo.

