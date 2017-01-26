HUSH Appoints Eloise Murphy as Senior Producer Posted on Thursday, January 26, 2017 · Leave a Comment

From the release:

Experience design agency HUSH has expanded its creative production team by appointing Eloise Murphy as Senior Producer.

A long time admirer of HUSH, Murphy was initially intrigued by the agency with its creation of a physical/interactive data sculpture dubbed “Made By Numbers.” “I was impressed by how complex data was beautifully transformed into an interactive sculpture that utilized design, technology and craftsmanship,” Murphy recalls.

“I knew I wanted to dig deeper into the studio and I felt my experience was a good fit. I get excited by creating immersive experiences that intrigue, beguile and amuse audiences, so am excited to to be joining the HUSH team.”

During her career, Murphy has worked on both sides of the pond in the UK and North America for the likes of venerable operations such as the BBC, TED and Moment Factory. She has worked across a diverse range of projects, from content production for Madonna’s ‘Rebel Heart Tour’, to experiential production for TED Talks in Rio de Janeiro. Her experience spans digital design, content production and experiential activations for brands including Samsung, Intel and BBC Radio 1.

Now as Senior Producer at HUSH, Murphy will assume a variety of responsibilities from overseeing all project phases and developing relationships with new and existing vendors, to fostering the optimal environment for the creative team’s best groundbreaking and awe-inspiring work, all while leveraging her aforementioned brand and client experience in the process.

“Having worked with a variety of brands, artists and companies, I have a solid understanding of how to manage projects optimally within different settings, parameters and environments,” Murphy adds. “It has enabled me to be highly adaptable, flexible and develop a strong knack for pre-empting, identifying and resolving issues promptly and successfully. I believe my international experience has made me well-versed in managing complex projects and I’m looking forward to bringing new ideas to the table at HUSH.”

According to HUSH Founding Partner/Creative Leader David Schwarz, Murphy makes for a most ideal fit at the experience design agency. “Eloise is the ultimate producer mind, juggling a ton of creative balls to solve our most complicated experience design challenges,” he says. “Technical, digital, architectural, interactive – she’s got it all. Plus, her background leading client relationships means she’s empathetic, considerate and incredibly articulate. We’re excited!”