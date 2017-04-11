HUSH Bolsters Management Team with Appointment of Kristen Koeller to Executive Producer Posted on Tuesday, April 11, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Experience design agency HUSH has reinforced its management structure by welcoming Kristen Koeller as its new Executive Producer.

Koeller arrives at HUSH after most recently serving in a similar position at B-Reel, where she led teams producing efforts including the globe-spanning, UGC-focused MTV Bump and helped build the first watch faces and software for Android Wear devices. During her career, Koeller has also established her integrated production prowess at the likes of Tool on the multi-award-winning ‘Clouds Over Cuba’ effort as well as agencies including BBH, Sid Lee, Saatchi & Saatchi and Ogilvy Paris.

According to the veteran EP, continually engaging in challenging digital and design experiences while thinking outside the box in her previous roles helped inform and lay the foundation for what she’d like to accomplish at HUSH. “Of all the work that I have been doing in my career, I have most enjoyed building tools that allow people to experience the brand,” Koeller says. “For the most part, that experience has been with large-scale digital experiences – sites, apps, products. HUSH felt like a really interesting place to build such a large-scale brand experience, with physical / digital engagement inside of a headquarters or out in the world. This opportunity made me super-excited.”

In her new role as HUSH Executive Producer, Koeller will not only oversee the production department and aim to ensure project success, but will manage the creative talent, work with clients and collaborate with the new business team. As she strives to create an environment that fosters great work and positive experiences for the HUSH staff, Koeller is also ready to embrace the challenges that lie ahead as the design agency continues to craft more extensive, ambitious experiences.

“As HUSH continues to expand into more large-scale, permanent spaces, it will be an exciting challenge to develop a process that allows us to be the leaders of the creative vision and ensure the creative is executed as we had concepted it,” says the EP. “These projects will, in many cases, take a year-plus from concept to completion. This is not how most creative agencies are used to working, so it will mean building strong relationships with clients and partners to ensure there is consistency and knowledge shared across the different phases of the production. I am really pumped to get into this process and see how we can continue to evolve it to ensure our design is best represented when we get to the final product.”

According to HUSH Founding Partner/Creative Leader David Schwarz, Koeller’s drive, experience and versatility from a creative, production and managerial standpoint make her a natural fit as Executive Producer. “It was clear from the outset that Kristen was a great fit – she’s incredibly client savvy, strategic, and moves faster than anyone we’ve ever worked with. I’m very excited for what’s to come as we take our next major leaps forward.”