m ss ng p eces adds Hyphen-Labs to VR and Experiential Roster

From the release:

New York, NY (September 12, 2017) – Bicoastal production company m ss ng p eces today announced that Hyphen-Labs has joined the company’s VR and experiential roster.

Hyphen-Labs is an international team of women of color led by Carmen Aguilar y Wedge, Ashley Baccus-Clark and Ece Tankal, who bridge experiential design, science, architecture and creative technology. The team’s award-winning VR experience, NeuroSpeculative AfroFeminism, which debuted at Sundance and was featured at Tribeca, was showcased as part of NY Fashion Week in Refinery29’s curated art space 29 Rooms from Sept 8-11.

“We are continuously blown away by the originality and creativity in Hyphen-Labs’ work. Their unique perspectives are backed up by ingenious technical and design solutions. It’s so exciting to connect their powerhouse creative and radical thinking to m ss ng p eces’ projects.”

“We met Kate and the m ss ng p eces team at Sundance and they appreciated that we fully embrace science, art and design in every aspect of our work. We really like that m ss ng p eces is unafraid to use emerging technology and explore alternative content,” said Aguilar y Wedge. “The way that they rally behind creative talent telling stories in new ways is exciting to us, and we appreciate that they’re championing new ways to tell brand stories that haven’t been told before,” added Baccus-Clark.

Hyphen-Labs is led by: Director of Research Ashley Baccus-Clark, a Brooklyn-based molecular and cellular biologist and artist; Co-founder and Experience Designer Carmen Aguilar y Wedge, a Latina engineer, artist and researcher; and Co-Founder and Creative Director Ece Tankal, a Turkish born architect and visual artist. Together this trio works with an international team with backgrounds in engineering, science, architecture, design, film and new media who marry art and technology to craft new experiences in branded entertainment and experiential installations.

Hyphen-Labs is best known for NeuroSpeculative AfroFeminism, a sci-fi VR experience that takes viewers on a deep neurological and aesthetic exploration into products and technology (real and imagined) made for and developed by women of color. Hyphen-Labs also designed Prismatic, a large-scale luminous kinetic sculpture that oscillates above The High Line in New York City.

