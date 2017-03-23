Illuminating the Work of United Visual Artists Posted on Thursday, March 23, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Careful writing and pristine production make these introspective short films worth a peek as London experiential studio UVA reveals the thoughts, processes, and inspiration behind a selection of recent work.

From the UVA site: “We’re pleased to announce that ‘Illuminating’, a three-part series for Nowness directed by Ryan Hopkinson that takes viewers on the road with UVA during 2016 is now complete.

“Combining in-situ footage of the final pieces with behind-the-scenes imagery, the films feature ‘Message from the Unseen World’ at Paddington Central, projects with Massive Attack and James Blake and then journey across to MONA, Tasmania where we exhibited 440Hz and to the Day for Night festival in Houston, TX for the unveiling of Musica Universalis, a new temporary kinetic light sculpture.”

Watch the full series here.

Commissioned by: Nowness

Production: UVA

Directed by Ryan Hopkinson