JAMM Welcomes Flame Artist Brian Hajek

From the release:

Santa Monica-based visual effects creative studio JAMM adds commercial and feature flame artist Brian Hajek to its growing roster.

Brian Hajek is well-known for creating photorealistic and seamless effects. After graduating from USC’s School of Cinematic Arts, he began working in the commercial field before crossing over to feature films. His extensive experience includes compositing shots for movies like The Avengers, Life of Pi, Avatar, Snow White and the Huntsman, American Sniper, Moonrise Kingdom, Guardians of the Galaxy and many more.

Hajek’s unmatched skill for making the fantastic feel tangible led to a VES Award for Outstanding Compositing in a Feature Motion Picture, for his role in helping to create “Skinny Steve Rogers” for the movie Captain America: The First Avenger. The shrunk-down version of the superhero played by Chris Evans was so believable, many viewers assumed it to be footage of a doppelganger actor. After working on over 50 feature titles, Hajek is returning to advertising, where he brings the same passion and standard for crafting outstanding feature film-level visuals.

After working with JAMM as a freelancer, Hajek is glad to jump onboard in a greater capacity, saying, “It’s an incredible opportunity to be part of JAMM’s creative team. I had the chance to work on the Toyota ‘Discovery Machine’ campaign here, and it was immediately clear that this was a place I’d like to stay. Jake Montgomery, Andy Boyd, and Asher Edwards have created a positive work environment where the priority is always centered on creating amazing visual effects, and I can’t wait to see what’s next.”

Jake Montgomery, VFX Supervisor and co-founder of JAMM, says he is equally excited to have Brian join their 2d team: “Brian is an absolute pleasure to work with and has an incredible eye for detail. His wealth of knowledge and great technical ability is a rare find and we are all looking forward to working with him on many jobs to come.”

