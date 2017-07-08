The Mill and Titmouse Animate JAY-Z’s “The Story Of O.J.” Posted on Saturday, July 8, 2017 · Leave a Comment

The racial stereotypes perpetuated by animated shorts from Disney, Fleischer, Warner Bros. and others in the 1930s-40s take on a somber new power in this JAY-Z video designed and animated by The Mill with Titmouse handling character animation.

Co-directed by Mark Romanek and JAY-Z, the film uses a combination of hand-drawn cel animation, computer graphics and painted backgrounds.

Client: Roc Nation

Directors: Mark Romanek, JAY-Z

Design & Animation: The Mill

Executive Producer: Elizabeth Newman

Producer: Daniel Midgley

Production Coordinator: Lauren Wesley

Creative Director: Lisha Tan

Lead Character Design: Rustam Hasanov

Art Director: Tim Devlin

Title Design: Ilya Abulkhanov

Design: Nathan McKenna, George Fuentes, Ren Chen, Lisha Tan, Amy Graham

Animation: Justin Demetrician, Jason Kang, Kyle Moore, Mikhail Pakhomov, Tim Devlin, Evan Parsons

3D Modeling: Sasha Vinogradova

2D Lead Artist: John Shirley

Storyboard Artist: Vince Wei

Character Animation: Titmouse

Producer: Ben Kalina

Animation Director: Mike Roush

Production Manager: Brendan O’Connor

Animation: Matt Augustin, Roberto Rosi, Richard Mather, Thom McDonnell, Daran Carlin-Weber, Jonathan Peartree, George Chung, Adam Temple, Brian Pak, Mike McCraw, Dante Buford, Marius Alecse, Connie Chan

Cleanup: Jan Naylor, Yi Song, Carl Aspuria, Anthony Parrotta