The Mill and Titmouse Animate JAY-Z’s “The Story Of O.J.”
The racial stereotypes perpetuated by animated shorts from Disney, Fleischer, Warner Bros. and others in the 1930s-40s take on a somber new power in this JAY-Z video designed and animated by The Mill with Titmouse handling character animation.
Co-directed by Mark Romanek and JAY-Z, the film uses a combination of hand-drawn cel animation, computer graphics and painted backgrounds.
