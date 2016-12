Welcome to “Jinn & Juice World” Posted by Stephen Price on Monday, December 19, 2016 · Leave a Comment

Prepare for a relaxing/hypnotic animated mini-trip created by former Google Creative Lab designer/director/animator Monica Eunji Kim and New York indie animator Waleed Zaiter for Jinn & Juice, a new online retailer launching soon.

Client: jinnandjuice.co

Design, animation and direction by Monica Eunji Kim and Waleed Zaiter

Sound design by Kevin Laba