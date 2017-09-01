John Jones and Passion Paris Intro “Super Beat Sports” for Harmonix Posted on Friday, September 1, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Passion Paris: “John Jones, director and talented one-man band, just created this piece to launch for Harmonix’ new video game Super Beat Sports.

“Behind the pseudonym John Jones you will find Baptiste Humler, a young director, illustrator, and animator. Building his name on the French animation scene, Baptiste loves creating astounding images, telling stories and developing his own personal dynamic directorial style – 2D with strong poses and dramatic transitions.”

Client: Harmonix

Production: Passion Paris

Direction, artistic direction, animation, compositing: John Jones

Producer: Emilie Walmsley

