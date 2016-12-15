John Kahrs & Chromosphere: Lyft “June” Posted by Stephen Price on Thursday, December 15, 2016 · 1 Comment

Lyft celebrates their Driver Appreciation Day by combining the many talents of Oscar-winning director/animator John Kahrs, LA design and animation studio Chromosphere, and A-list composer Christophe Beck (“Frozen”) into a sweet seven-minute brand film complete with a heartwarming ending.

From Chromosphere: “One of our biggest challenges was to design, build, and rig June, our central character. She needed to be appealing and fit in with our graphic style, but also have the ability to exhibit subtle emotions.

“For her design, as well as all of the other characters in the film, we enlisted Tiffany Ford to capture her personality. Tiffany’s designs have an authentic and specific feel that is often hard to come by in mainstream animation.

To bring the characters to life we had to assemble a team of animators who could embrace the visual style of the short and also understand the subtlety of acting required to make the piece feel authentic. Leading this team was Nelson Boles, who lent his extremely sophisticated sensibilities to June’s movements and facial expressions. The final product is a vibrant mix of 2D and 3D.”

PRODUCED FOR LYFT BY

Broad Reach Pictures and Chromosphere

DIRECTED BY

John Kahrs

PRODUCED BY

Gennie Rim

CHROMOSPHERE

CREATIVE DIRECTOR

Kevin Dart

DIRECTOR OF PRODUCTION

Myles Shioda

DESIGN

Théo Guignard

Arthur Chaumay

Tiffany Ford

Jasmin Lai

Emily Paik

Sylvia Liu

CG

Pedro Vergani

Feed Me Light: Felipe Hansen, Denis Bodart, Denis Bouyer, Richard Kazuo Maegaki

Mattias Bjurström

Theresa Latzko

ANIMATION

Nelson Boles

Claudio Salas

Alex Grigg

Jonathan Djob Nkondo

Bill Northcott

Vitaliy Strokous

LIGHTING & RENDERING

Camille Perrin

COMPOSITING

Stéphane Coëdel

Rob Ward

H. Kristen Campbell

Alasdair Brotherston

ADDITIONAL HELP FROM

Nate Funaro

Keiko Murayama

Rachel Chu

Jim Levasseur

COMPOSER: Christophe Beck

SONG: Sir the Baptist “Movin,”