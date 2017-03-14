Join Sherwin-Williams on “Safari” Posted on Tuesday, March 14, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Over the past eight years, ECD Orion Tait and the Buck crew have wrapped and layered paint chips into a dozen hyper-chromatic spots for US paint giant Sherwin-Williams.

The latest work, a rich and complex :30 called “Safari,” fully reinvigorates the campaign with ambitious creature animation and a lovely sense of atmosphere.

Watch the first two spots in the campaign HERE.

Directed By: BUCK

Executive Creative Director: Orion Tait

Executive Producer: Anne Skopas

Creative Director: Jon Gorman, Ben Langsfeld

Senior Producer: Kevin Hall

Production Coordinator: Alexi Yeldezian

CG Supervisor: Bill Dorais

3D Lead: Brice Linane

Storyboards: Thomas Schmid

Colin Bigelow, Jon Gorman, Ben Langsfeld, Arvid Volz

Animatic: William Trebutien

Lead Modeler: Arvid Volz

Modeling: Elijah Akouri, Dan Dickheiser, Atsuki Hirose, Brice Linane, Ana Luisa Santos, Meng-Chwen Joy Tien

Rigging: Eyad Hussein, Frank Narranjo, Tao Ye

Animation: Trentity DeWitt, Dan Dickheiser, John Karian

Character Animation: Ozan Basaldi, Bill Burg

Lighting/Shading: Bill Dorais, Brice Linane, Joao Rema, Ana Luisa Santos, Meng-Chwen Joy Tien

Composite: Bill Dorais, Brice Linane, Rachel Rardin, Joao Rema, Ana Luisa Santos, Meng-Chwen Joy Tien

Colorist: Jose Fuentes