Joinery Signs Trio of Directors: Carole Denis, Diana Kunst and Gracie Otto

From the release:

The team at Joinery takes the notion that “three is the magic number” to heart with the signing of a trio of dynamic directors: Carole Denis, Diana Kunst and Gracie Otto.

The Los Angeles-based production company’s amplified roster gears them up for a new year, which is sure to further magnify Joinery’s reputation as the go-to production destination for unique visual storytelling.

French filmmaker Carole Denis has long been sought-after in both the European and US markets for her ability to bring compelling story elements to all of her work, with an underlying sense of whimsy and magical realism.

Equally at home elevating the standard for premiere fashion and beauty brands as she is for electronics and retail, Carole has worked with a wide range of clients including Maybelline, Garnier, Pantene, Olay, Nina Ricci, Bang & Olufsen, Martin Gant, Royal Enfield, and many more.

Joinery’s Managing Director Gerard Cantor notes: “I’ve had the pleasure of knowing and working with Carole and what always struck me is the overwhelmingly positive reaction that agency creatives have to working with her. She has a graphic designer’s eye and an art director’s keen sense of aesthetics, but above all she understands that it’s the characters that are the key to telling a great story.”

To watch the work of Spanish director Diana Kunst is to experience a feast for one’s eyes and one’s intellect. She was just 19-years old when her fashion films caught the attention of prominent production companies. A few years later, and Diana has become an acclaimed director in the world of advertising, as evidenced by multiple awards including a Cannes Silver Lion.

Her background as a still photographer shines through in Diana’s mastery of light, framing and composition, which she expertly uses in tandem with deftly portrayed characters and storylines. Diana’s campaigns for Gucci, U.S. Polo and Le Chatueau relay her immense talent for evoking the unique spirit of each brand, and act as a harbinger of more stellar work to come with the support of Joinery.

Gracie Otto is one of Australia’s most respected young filmmakers as well as a writer, editor and actress. She made waves across international waters with her feature-length directing debut, the 2013 documentary The Last Impresario, which celebrates the life of famed producer Michael White.

Gracie’s refined and clear-eyed aesthetic translates perfectly into the fashion and beauty film genre, leading her to direct celebrity talent such as Miranda Kerr, Elle Fanning, Selena Gomez, Abbey Lee Kershaw, and more. Her growing slate of TV commercials (notably for Westfield and Sony) boast an understated sensuality lined with the visually striking glamour dreamt of in the world’s most exalted fashion publications.

Commenting on Joinery’s freshly bolstered roster, Executive Producer Elliot Lucas says: “The triple signing of Carole, Diana and Gracie is the perfect reflection of Joinery’s commitment to working with passionate and compelling storytellers. This is only the beginning, as we’ll continue to deliver on that mission and further broaden the scope of Joinery’s talent offerings in the upcoming year. We’re just getting warmed up.”

joinery.tv