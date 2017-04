Jonwayne “LIVE from the f*ck you” Posted on Wednesday, April 5, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Prolific director/animator Ruffmercy’s latest swirling mass of roto-enhanced chaos gives us a riveting look at how American rapper/musician/producer Jonwayne handles the request of an obnoxious non-believer.

Video: RUFFMERCY

Music:

Written by Jonwayne

Co-Written by Nick Colletti

Produced by Jonwayne

Keys by Jameel Bruner

Bass by Patrick Paige II

Mixed and Mastered by Daddy Kev