Juan Cabral and MPC: Galaxy “The Chase”

MJZ director Juan Cabral, who broke the awards circuit in 2008 with his “Gorilla” spot for Cadbury, returns to the chocolate category with a striking take on the perils of modern love for Valentines Day 2017 with MPC on board for the VFX.

Client: Mars

Advertising Agency: AMV BBDO, UK
Creative Directors: Nicholas Hulley, Nadja Lossgott
Copywriter: Caio Giannella
Art Director: Diego de Oliveira
Agency Producer: Darapen Vongsa-nga

Production: MJZ
Director: Juan Cabral
Producer: Stephen Johnson

Post-production: MPC

Editor: Rick Russell @ Final Cut
Music composers: Andrew Kingslow, Peter Raeburn @ Soundtree Music Limited

Audio Post-production: 750mph

