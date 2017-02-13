Juan Cabral and MPC: Galaxy “The Chase”
MJZ director Juan Cabral, who broke the awards circuit in 2008 with his “Gorilla” spot for Cadbury, returns to the chocolate category with a striking take on the perils of modern love for Valentines Day 2017 with MPC on board for the VFX.
Client: Mars
Advertising Agency: AMV BBDO, UK
Creative Directors: Nicholas Hulley, Nadja Lossgott
Copywriter: Caio Giannella
Art Director: Diego de Oliveira
Agency Producer: Darapen Vongsa-nga
Production: MJZ
Director: Juan Cabral
Producer: Stephen Johnson
Post-production: MPC
Editor: Rick Russell @ Final Cut
Music composers: Andrew Kingslow, Peter Raeburn @ Soundtree Music Limited
Audio Post-production: 750mph