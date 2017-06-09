A Very Modern Fairy Tale: “Robot & Scarecrow” Posted on Friday, June 9, 2017 · Leave a Comment

South African VFX house Chocolate Tribe takes the lead in creating the VFX for Kibwe Tavares’ stellar new short film “Robot & Scarecrow” wherein said protagonists navigate the perils and pitfalls of love-struck outsiders.







Kibwe Tavares: “The inspiration for Robot & Scarecrow came a few years ago when I was due to shoot a music video with Katy Perry.

“I was researching Katy, watching her music videos and a documentary that followed her on tour for a year and there was a scene where Katy had just split up with Russell Brand but had to go out and perform.

“There was something really robotic about this and started to make me think that pop stars are commodities. They might be rewarded financially but sometimes at the cost of freedom.

“You see this with the robot in the film – she is quite literally held back by the lifeline (power supply) that is out of her control.

“Conceptually our VFX approach is super simple, we shoot the actors insitu, and then replace their faces digitally sometimes with the robot the whole body.

“An animator matches the actor’s performance. We then clean up the edges around them painting out anything that’s not meant to be there.

However explaining it is easier than the execution, which is very labour intensive and requires a lot of precision and iterations, and a lot of person-hours.”

A Kibwe Tavares Film

Written by Ursula Rani Sarma & Kibwe Tavares

Produced by Daniel Emmerson

Executive Producers – Michael Fassbender, Conor McCaughan, Chris O’Reilly, Julia Parfitt and Charlotte Bavasso

Production Companies – DMC Film, Factory Fifteen and Nexus

VFX Lead House – Chocolate Tribe

Additional VFX – Factory Fifteen

Characters and Concept

Factory Fifteen & Nexus Studios – Lead by Warren Holder

Starring

Jack O’Connell

Holliday Grainger

and the voice of Daniel Kaluuya

Music from

Gaika & Bøn

Nils Frahm

Fat White Family

Financing – The Space, Vero