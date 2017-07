Lagunitas Brewing “Equinox” Directors Cut Posted on Wednesday, July 12, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Seattle designer/animator Reece Parker brings an anonymous Bukowski-wannabe to life for Lagunitas Brewing in this smile-inducing animated short based on a drunk call received by the company.

In case you’re up for a compare and contrast, here’s another animated poem about beer by the actual Charles Bukowski.





Client: Lagunitas Brewing Co.

Direction/Illustration/Animation: Reece Parker

Sound Design: Ambrose Yu