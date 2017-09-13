Luc Besson and Mikros Image Bring ATMs to Valerian Posted on Wednesday, September 13, 2017 · Leave a Comment

A BNP Paribas ATM handles requests from a trio of characters borrowed from the Valerian universe in these spots directed by Luc Besson himself with wonderful animation work by Mikros Image in Paris.

I’ve posted the original French version above as the casting for the ATM voice is what all AI voices of the future should be (even if you don’t speak French).

English versions also appear below.



Adalat Körm English



Jaasnor Original



Jaasnor English



Client: BNP Paribas

Director: Luc Besson

Animation: Mikros Image

Production : Benoît Di Sabatino

Responsable studio : Benoit Holl

Responsable pub : Fabrice Damolini

Producteur VFX : Pascal Giroux

Chargée d’Affaire : Marie-Ange Rousseau

Superviseur VFX : Guillaume Ho

Superviseur CG : Mickael Girod

Previz : Geoffroy Barbet Massin, Baptiste Sola

Character Design : Thomas Haas-Christensen

Responsable Matte Painting : Christophe Courgeau

Matte Painting : Christophe Courgeau, Thomas Revidon, Benoit Duroi, Jessica Ferry, Alexia Ferry, Matthieu Arnauld

Modeling personnages : Thomas Haas-Christensen, Vincent Coni; Rida Simmou, Guillaume Kerfriden

Modeling Vaisseaux Décor & Props : Nicolas Du That, Alexandre Laroumet, Victoria Leger

Textures/Shading/Lighting : Guillaume Dadaglio, Jonathan Deniard, Yannick Emeneya, Andre Monteiro, Mickael Girod, Guillaume Ho

TD : Michael Etienne

Superviseur Animation : Alexandre Henri

Setup : Alexandre Sauthier

Animateurs : Alexandre Henri, Fanny Brotot, Elodie Lenaerts, Cédric Jeanne, Augustin Paillard, Geoffroy Barbet Massin, Jeremy Soudjoukdjian, Alexandre Sauthier

FX : William Untereiner, Soufiane Kadache

Motion Design/interface : Michael Moercant, Dany Lacarelle, Camille Vinet, Ludovic Christolomme

Superviseur Compositing : Stéphane Pivron

Compositing : Sébastien Podsiadlo, Stéphane Pivron, Guillaume Dadaglio, Jonathan Deniard, Andre Monteiro, Mickael Girod

Compositing stereo : Olivier Raveneau

