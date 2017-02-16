New Managing Director and Head of 2D at Glassworks Barcelona Posted on Thursday, February 16, 2017 · Leave a Comment

From the release:

Glassworks Barcelona promotes Ruben Llusia Bernaldez to Head of 2D.

Glassworks Barcelona is pleased to announce the promotion of Ruben LLusia Bernaldez to Head of 2D. Ruben started at Glassworks London in 2009 and eventually returned home to Barcelona in 2013. Ruben has worked on multiple projects during his 9 years at Glassworks. The experience he has gained from working in our London and Amsterdam offices partnered with his huge talent makes him one of the top Compositors/VFX supervisors in Europe.

“It has been more than 8 years now, since I joined what I like to call “ The Glassworks Family “, knowing every little corner of this company and now it’s time to pass this knowledge to the new ones. I’m very excited about taking part on the leading the 2D department of the Barcelona office and to keep growing on this successful adventure that started 5 years ago. I will be pushing the limits of quality and creativity of every project, as it’s the path this company has been showing year after year.”

Hector Macleod CEO says: ”Having worked with Ruben for the past 9 years I have been continuously impressed with his talents. His approach is structured and organized without compromising on his amazingly creative eye”.

Ruben will work closely with our London and Amsterdam offices to maximize the power of our multi seat compositing power across Europe.

Glassworks Barcelona promotes Joan Amat to Managing Director.

Glassworks Barcelona is pleased to announce the promotion of Joan Amat to the new role of Managing Director. Joan has been with our Barcelona office since the doors were opened in 2011 and has led the production department through what has been an extremely successful and busy 5 years.

Joan’s background in compositing and photography gives him a natural understanding of the challenges and craft involved in high-end VFX’s. Whilst being Head of Production he has guided many substantial VFX projects through the Barcelona studio whilst maintaining the trust of both client and artist alike. These Projects include: Justice “New Lands”, Gazprom “Landscape”, Coca-Cola “Pemberton”, Codorníu “We celebrate everything that inspires us” and AB InBev “Infected By Music” (tomorrowland).

Joan says: “I’m thrilled and delighted to be part of Glassworks Group. Since I joined 5 years ago we have seen an incredible expansion of global clients. I am really excited to be helping in this new role and I will work hard to provide the leadership and support needed to do the best for the company and grow and develop the superb talents of our Barcelona team.”

Hector Macleod CEO says: “When opening a Glassworks office in another territory we take great care to ensure that the assembled team of artists and producers can deliver the quality of output synonymous with the Glassworks brand. Glassworks Barcelona has delivered on this from day one the scale and beauty of projects has been astonishing. Joan has been a pivotal part of this success and thoroughly deserves this promotion.

Joan will work closely with Rick Naude (MD Amsterdam) and Aleks Ugarow (MD London) to utilize the depth of talent and resources available across all 3 European studios.

www.glassworksbarcelona.com