ManvsMachine: Campbell's "Well Yes!" Director's Cut Posted on Tuesday, February 28, 2017

CG is a risky choice for food brands because the uncanny valley of edibles is deep and wide. ManvsMachine makes bridging that gap look easy, choreographing scores of photogrammetry-scanned ingredients into a frame-perfect spot for Campbell’s thru BBDO New York.

Agency: BBDO New York

Director: ManvsMachine

Production Company: ManvsMachine / Best Friend

Photogrammetry: TNG

Audio: Zelig