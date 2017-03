Marshall McLuhan Nailed this Whole Media Thing Posted on Friday, March 10, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Canadian philosopher Marshall McLuhan made his observations about electronic media in the ’60s but they seem more prophetic than ever in this short by Brooklyn’s Daniel Savage for The Listening Post, Al Jazeera’s weekly program examining world media.

The poster:

Directed and animated by Daniel Savage

Produced by The Listening Post

Narrated by Alex Chow

Music by Flako

McLuhan recordings courtesy of marshallmcluhanspeaks.com