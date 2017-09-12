Maxx Burman Launches KitBash3d Asset Store For VFX Artists Posted on Tuesday, September 12, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Los Angeles (September 12, 2017)—The KitBash3d store launched today at www.kitbash3d.com delivering the first four in a series of 3D architectural asset libraries for CG artists and designers. Backed by several of the industry’s top artists, KitBash3d makes the process of creating CG environments faster, cheaper and easier for concept artists, illustrators and matte painters.

This video: https://youtu.be/Y3ar8wR7H5o showcases the first four kits available upon launch: Gothic, Art Deco, Neo Tokyo and Arabia; new styles will be added to the collection each month. Each kit is designed by a team of industry-leading concept artists and art directors and is specifically built for production with clean geometry, mid-poly counts and pre-UVed textures. All assets are application agnostic and integrate seamlessly into workflows with all off-the-shelf digital content creation tools.

To help promote this launch, KitBash3d has teamed up with Learn Squared, an online educational platform for artists, to present “The KitBash3d Festival.” The festival will feature live streamed KitBash3d project demonstrations from industry veterans such as art director Ash Thorp (Ghost in the Shell and War for the Planet of the Apes), concept artist Darek Zabrocki (Maze Runner 3, Destiny 2) and art director Nick Hiatt (Star Wars: The Force Awakens) on Learn Squared’s Twitch Channel, http://www.learnsquared.com/live from September 13-October 3. To sign up for The KitBash3d Festival updates and to recieve a free sample kit from KitBash3d, register here: www.KitBash3d.com

“We’re really excited to team up with Learn Squared to showcase our new kits. Learn Squared is an invaluable resource for the digital art community, serving constant inspiration and motivation, and we hope to do the same in our own way with KitBash,” said KitBash3d co-founder Maxx Burman, an art director and matte painter whose credits include Iron Man 3, Godzilla, Game of Thrones and many others.

“As part of our launch, we wanted to shine a spotlight on some of the industry’s top professionals and bring them directly in touch with the global artist community. With the online festival, audiences can tune in live and interact with their favorite artists ‘on stage’ demoing their unique creative processes,” added KitBash3d co-founder Banks Boutté.

