Michael K. Williams Asks “Am I Typecast?”

Posted on Thursday, February 16, 2017 · Leave a Comment 

An sharp script from Wieden & Kennedy and seamless 2D VFX work from The Mill powers this riveting Atlantic Magazine short from O Positive director David Shane starring four versions of Michael K. Williams discussing the perils and perqs of his career.

Typecast_The Atlantic | STASH MAGAZINE

Agency: Wieden & Kennedy
Producer: Alison Hill
Creative Directors: Jaclyn Crowley, Al Merry

Production Company: O Positive
Director: David Shane
Executive Producer: Marc Grill
Director of Photography: Maryse Alberti

VFX & Design: The Mill
Executive Producer: Verity Grantham
Producer: Clairellen Wallin
Production Coordinator: Kate Aspell
Shoot Supervisor/2D Lead Artist: Antoine Douadi
Colour Producer: Natalie Westerfield
Colour Coordinator: Elizabeth Nagle
Colourist: Josh Bohoskey
Colour Assist: Daniel Moisoff, Nate Seymour, Amanda Bernhardt, Zack Wilpon

Editorial: Mackcut
Editor: Gavin Cutler
Producer: Gina Pagano

Category: Advertising, Branded Content, Featured, VFX · Tags: , , ,

Leave A Comment