Michael K. Williams Asks "Am I Typecast?" Posted on Thursday, February 16, 2017

An sharp script from Wieden & Kennedy and seamless 2D VFX work from The Mill powers this riveting Atlantic Magazine short from O Positive director David Shane starring four versions of Michael K. Williams discussing the perils and perqs of his career.

Agency: Wieden & Kennedy

Producer: Alison Hill

Creative Directors: Jaclyn Crowley, Al Merry

Production Company: O Positive

Director: David Shane

Executive Producer: Marc Grill

Director of Photography: Maryse Alberti

VFX & Design: The Mill

Executive Producer: Verity Grantham

Producer: Clairellen Wallin

Production Coordinator: Kate Aspell

Shoot Supervisor/2D Lead Artist: Antoine Douadi

Colour Producer: Natalie Westerfield

Colour Coordinator: Elizabeth Nagle

Colourist: Josh Bohoskey

Colour Assist: Daniel Moisoff, Nate Seymour, Amanda Bernhardt, Zack Wilpon

Editorial: Mackcut

Editor: Gavin Cutler

Producer: Gina Pagano