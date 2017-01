Michael Marczewski “Vicious Cycle” Posted on Tuesday, January 10, 2017 · Leave a Comment

If you’ve ever felt like your job resembles a treadmill or your labor qualifies as a commodity, you will identify with the robots in “Vicious Cycle,” a delightful new short film from Michael Marczewski, a motion designer and director at ManvsMachine in London.



Directed, designed, animated and edited: Michael Marczewski

Music: Marcus Olsson