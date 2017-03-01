The Mill Blackbird: Keeping Chevrolet’s Equinox a Secret Posted on Wednesday, March 1, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Take a quick look at how The Mill Blackbird, a fully adjustable car rig introduced last summer, allowed the Mill+ team to use a 100% CGI vehicle in the reveal spot for the 2018 Chevrolet Equinox and avoid early exposure of the actual vehicle.

Mill+ Director Bowe King: “When the project began, the Equinox car was under strict embargo and couldn’t be brought into any public spaces for filming.

“Usually, this would mean filming everything in a closed course track environment. Using The Mill Blackbird® opened up a lot of creative opportunities for us. We could go out on to the open road and film in any location we wanted, with no fear of any eyes seeing the new vehicle before they should.”

Alistair Thompson, EVP International at The Mill: “It was fantastic to be able to solve a real life and long standing problem. 100% secrecy could be retained until the big reveal but with no impact to the creativity we were able to add to the final film.”

Here’s the full story on the Blackbird:

Agency: Commonwealth/ McCann

Creative Director: Erika Kayuk

Sr Art Director: David Cilibraise

Art Director: Maks Sokolov

Executive Producer: Noah Schusterbauer

Producer: Ryan Wallace

Production: Mill+

Director: Bowe King

DP: Stefan Burbly

Executive Producer: Ian Bearce & Andrew Sommerville

VFX & Design

Technical Director: Ryan Quinlan

VFX Supervisor: Gawain Liddiard

3D Lead: Adam Carroll, Tom Bardwell

2D Lead: Jay Bandlish

2D Artists: Udesh Chetty, Andrew Pellicer, Dan Frantz, Paul Downes, Randy McEntee

3D Artists: Jordan Carroll, Steven Olson, Nate Hatton, Samantha Pedregon, Michael Lori, Nathaniel Morgan, Jenna Kind, Riyad Hasan, Emeric Meissirel-Marquot

Animators- Hillary McCarthy, Josh Merck, Matthew Kavanagh, Jason Jansky, Katie Yancey

Design: Patrick Arrington, Josh Van Praag, Anzie Lee, Joe Lawrence

Color: Colorist: Matt Osborne

Editorial

Editorial: Hudson Edit

Producer: Zack Whitely

Editor: Zach DuFresne