The Mill and Ivan Zacharias Put Humpty Back Together Posted on Wednesday, January 25, 2017

Your childhood memories of Humpty Dumpty just got a whole lot gooier courtesy of this pre-Super Bowl spot for TurboTax from Smuggler director Ivan Zacharias with VFX work from The Mill thru Wieden + Kennedy Portland.

Client: Intuit TurboTax

Agency: Wieden + Kennedy Portland

Production: Smuggler

Director: Ivan Zacharias

VFX: The Mill