Meet Melissa McCarthy: Fearless Eco-warrior

MJZ director Matthijs Van Heijningen and The Mill’s VFX team paste non-stop slapstick abuse all over Melissa McCarthy’s hapless eco-warrior in “Hero’s Journey,” created thru David&Goliath for the Kia Niro and scheduled for Q3 of Super Bowl 51.

Agency: David&Goliath, LA

Chief Creative Officer: Bobby Pearce/Colin Jeffery

Executive Creative Director: Gustavo Sarkis

Executive Creative Director/Writer: Ben Purcell

Writer: Mark Montiero

Creative Director: John O’Hea

Associate Creative Director: Courtney Pulver

Associate Creative Director: Robert Casillas

Executive Broadcast Producer: Curt O’Brien

Production Company: MJZ

Director: Matthijs Van Heijningen

Director of Photography: Joost Van Gelder

President: David Zander

Executive Producer: Eriks Krumins

Producer: Donald Taylor

VFX Company: The Mill

Creative Director/VFX Supervisor: Robert Sethi

Creative Director/VFX Supervisor: Chris “Badger” Knight

Executive Producer: Pete King

Executive Producer (Telecine): Thatcher Peterson

Senior Producer: Anastasia Von Rahl

Editorial Company: Work Editorial

Editor: Jono Griffith

Assistant Editor: Keith Hamm

Assistant Editor: Ben Foushee

Executive Producer: Marlo Baird

Producer: Lynne Mannino

Music Editing/Sound Design Company: Stimmung

Creative Director: Rory Doggett

Executive Producer: Ceinwyn Clark

Sound Designer: Gus Koven

Mix: Margarita Mix, Santa Monica

Sound Engineer: Nathan Dubin

Executive Producer: Whitney Warren