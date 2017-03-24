Moby Asks “Are You Lost In The World Like Me?” Posted on Friday, March 24, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Rendering modern phone-zombie masses in the style of early 1930s cartoons, London director/animator Steve Cutts creates a stark contrast between form and tone in his interpretation of Moby’s ode to the dangers of the always-connected life.

Steve Cutts: “The official music video I created for Moby and The Void Pacific Choir ‘Are You Lost In The World Like Me?’ Created in After Effects, Manga Studio, and some good ol’ fashioned ink on paper for good measure.”

Music:

Director/animator: Steve Cutts