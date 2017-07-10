Morphika Teases Full Stack Fest 2017 Posted on Monday, July 10, 2017 · Leave a Comment

The creative crew at Morphika inject classic retro-future imagery with shiny new fun in this teaser for the Full Stack developer’s conference taking place this September in Barcelona.

Morphika: “Codegram invited us again to create the promotional piece for the 2017 event. Becoming inspired by the retro-futuristic 40-60’s imagery we wanted to recreate some kind of fair event showing the wonders of the future seen by the past, machines that can do everything you do nowadays with code (back-end, front-end).”





Client: Codegram for Full Stack Fest 2017

Direction, 3D design & animation: Morphika

