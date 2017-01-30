MPC and Droga5 create MailChimp World x 3 Posted on Monday, January 30, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Riff Raff directing duo Ed Kaye and Alex Mavor (aka The Sacred Egg) team with the MPC VFX crew to nail three weird and wonderful spots to the wall for Mail Chimp thru Droga5.

Alex Lovejoy, VFX supervisor at MPC: “Ed and Alex’s vision was all about creating something beautiful and interesting, an almost ‘hyper real’ world where anything goes. We really tried to bring together the unexpected with ‘Chimp World’ to add unexpected visual quirks to the films.

Andy Steele, MPC CG lead: “There was no out-of-the box-solution to simulate thousands of kale leaves convincingly in slow motion, so we used a blend of specialist software and traditional hand-animation to craft the end result.”

JailBlimp



MailShrimp



Agency

Droga5 NY

Production: Riff Raff Films

Director: Ed Kaye and Alex Mavor (The Sacred Egg)

Producer: Jane Tredget

DP: Ben Todd

VFX: MPC

VFX Supervisor: Alex Lovejoy

CG Lead: Andy Steele

VFX Producer: Louise Unwin

VFX Production Coordinator: Tamara Mennell

Colorist: Richard Fearon

Editor: Sam Bould