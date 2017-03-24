MPC New York Adds Vadim Turchin as CG Supervisor Posted on Friday, March 24, 2017 · Leave a Comment

From the release:

MPC has announced that they’re adding TV, film and advertising veteran Vadim Turchin to their growing roster of artists at their New York location as their new CG Supervisor.

Under Vicky Osborn, Head of 3D, Turchin will be a senior member of the CG team, working with its producers on bids, working with clients on set and leading teams of artists in the studio. “Vadim brings a huge amount of experience both on set and on the box,” says Olson. “We look forward to him rolling up his sleeves and getting right into the thick of things!”

Turchin has worked at a number of highly respected agencies, studios and networks during his career. He’s worked on an independent basis for the digital ad agency R/GA and the cable network USA Networks, as well as for the VFX studios Click 3X and The Molecule. He also held staff positions at Curious Pictures, where he was Creative Director and Head of CG and Animation, and Brand New School, where he was VFX and CG Director.

A native of Ukraine, he graduated from Vancouver Film School where he studied character animation after first earning a Bachelor’s degree in Chemistry and Philosophy from the University of Rochester. He spent the next several years honing his craft in film and TV. Networks like USA, CBS and NETFLIX helped Turchin professionally decorate his resume, where he contributed to such series as “The Affair,” “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” and “Elementary.”

His most memorable experience, he notes, was on the show “HAPPYish” on Showtime, a dark comedy about an advertising creative going through a career crisis. “In a rare occurrence, I was given a main credit on a show,” he says. “It was a very humbling experience.”

His advertising credits include effects and CG on spots for such brands as BOSE, Samsung and Hershey’s, on ads created by such agencies as BBDO, Mother, R/GA and The Barbarian Group.

As CG Supervisor, Turchin looks forward to bringing his passion for teaching to MPC as a mentor to the junior creative crew. “The desire by students to learn is infectious, causing me to get continuously excited about what we do in the animation and VFX industry,” he comments. He speaks from hands-on experience, having taught in the Computer Arts program as New York’s School of Visual Arts, as well as at the online VFX school TDU.

“What attracted me the most to MPC is the culture of uncompromising desire to produce the most amazing work, supported by a team-centric group of people,” Turchin adds. “I’m looking forward to solving new creative problems for clients while helping a new generation of artists grow into great members of the MPC family along with me.”

moving-picture.com