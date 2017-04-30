Matt Berenty’s “Napoleon: The Ticket”
Regardless of their physical stature (or current political relevance), few characters in history provide the rich comedic potential of frustrated narcissist dictators.
Snappy timing and solid character work from director Matt Berenty and the fine people at LA studio Wolf & Crow capture the full-on tantrum of Napoleon Bonaparte as he suffers the indignities of his post-empire life in “Napoleon: The Ticket.”
Created and Directed by
Matthew Berenty
Previz:
Matthew Berenty
Michael Cawood
Alexander Curtis
Mitch Gonzalez
Animation Supervisor:
Mitch Gonzalez
Animation:
Mitch Gonzalez
Evan Mayfield
Modeling and Shading:
Matthew Berenty
Richard Daniels
Joe Grossman
Phina Khang
Amy Sharpe
Rigging:
David Behrens
Lighting:
Matthew Berenty
Richard Daniels
Sound Effects:
Matthew Berenty
Music:
Seth Kaplan
Vocalization:
Jayt Preston
Special Thanks:
Kimberley Browning
Tracy James
Kevin Shapiro
Created at:
Wolf & Crow
