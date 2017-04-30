Matt Berenty’s “Napoleon: The Ticket” Posted on Sunday, April 30, 2017 · 1 Comment

Regardless of their physical stature (or current political relevance), few characters in history provide the rich comedic potential of frustrated narcissist dictators.

Snappy timing and solid character work from director Matt Berenty and the fine people at LA studio Wolf & Crow capture the full-on tantrum of Napoleon Bonaparte as he suffers the indignities of his post-empire life in “Napoleon: The Ticket.”

Created and Directed by

Matthew Berenty

Previz:

Matthew Berenty

Michael Cawood

Alexander Curtis

Mitch Gonzalez

Animation Supervisor:

Mitch Gonzalez

Animation:

Mitch Gonzalez

Evan Mayfield

Modeling and Shading:

Matthew Berenty

Richard Daniels

Joe Grossman

Phina Khang

Amy Sharpe

Rigging:

David Behrens

Lighting:

Matthew Berenty

Richard Daniels

Sound Effects:

Matthew Berenty

Music:

Seth Kaplan

Vocalization:

Jayt Preston

Special Thanks:

Kimberley Browning

Tracy James

Kevin Shapiro

Created at:

Wolf & Crow