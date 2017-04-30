Matt Berenty’s “Napoleon: The Ticket”

Posted on Sunday, April 30, 2017 · 1 Comment 

Regardless of their physical stature (or current political relevance), few characters in history provide the rich comedic potential of frustrated narcissist dictators.

Snappy timing and solid character work from director Matt Berenty and the fine people at LA studio Wolf & Crow capture the full-on tantrum of Napoleon Bonaparte as he suffers the indignities of his post-empire life in “Napoleon: The Ticket.”

Matthew Berenty Napoleon The Ticket | STASH MAGAZINE

Matthew Berenty Napoleon The Ticket | STASH MAGAZINE

Matthew Berenty Napoleon The Ticket | STASH MAGAZINE

Created and Directed by
Matthew Berenty

Previz:
Matthew Berenty
Michael Cawood
Alexander Curtis
Mitch Gonzalez

Animation Supervisor:
Mitch Gonzalez

Animation:
Mitch Gonzalez
Evan Mayfield

Modeling and Shading:
Matthew Berenty
Richard Daniels
Joe Grossman
Phina Khang
Amy Sharpe

Rigging:
David Behrens
Lighting:
Matthew Berenty
Richard Daniels

Sound Effects:
Matthew Berenty

Music:
Seth Kaplan

Vocalization:
Jayt Preston

Special Thanks:
Kimberley Browning
Tracy James
Kevin Shapiro

Created at:
Wolf & Crow

Category: Featured · Tags: ,

You may also like:

Comments
One Response to “Matt Berenty’s “Napoleon: The Ticket””
  1. Danielle says:
    May 8, 2017 at 3:11 pm

    Loved it!

Leave A Comment