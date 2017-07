Nicolas Pomet: Pink Guy “I Love Sex” (NSFW) Posted on Friday, July 14, 2017 · Leave a Comment

The music and comedy of Japanese-Australian YouTuber Filthy Frank (aka Pink Guy) is definitely not for everyone, but the hilarious instruction-style animation by Paris motion designer Nicolas Pomet in this new video “I Love Sex” is worth the watch.

Directed by Nicolas Pomet

Music by Pink Guy