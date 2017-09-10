Niels Prayer: “Voices of Chernobyl” Titles Posted on Sunday, September 10, 2017 · Leave a Comment

French motion designer Niels Prayer honors Nobel laureate Svetlana Alexievitch with an understated but powerful spec title sequence for Pol Cruchten’s 2016 documentary based on her book Voices of Chernobyl.

From Wikipedia: “Svetlana Alexandrovna Alexievich (born 31 May 1948) is a Belarusian investigative journalist and non-fiction prose writer. She was awarded the 2015 Nobel Prize in Literature “for her polyphonic writings, a monument to suffering and courage in our time”. She is the first writer from Belarus to receive the award.”





Direction, design, music: Niels Prayer

Resources: 3dscanstore.com, evermotion.org

Toolkit: Houdini, Mantra, After Effects, Cubase

