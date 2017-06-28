Nike Badge of Honor “Football” Posted on Wednesday, June 28, 2017 · Leave a Comment

It’s Zombies versus the Fire Wolves for the Underworld Cup in this frenetic animated adrenaline rush from Le Cube thru Passion Pictures Australia and Wieden+Kennedy Shanghai for Nike’s line of kid’s bandages.

Le Cube director Mariano Russo: “When I was a kid, I was obsessed with Sarah Michelle Gellar and zombies. I grew up and ended my relationship with Sarah, but not with the undead. I couldn’t explain why. I just loved all things zombie.





“The biggest challenge was telling the story in under 60 seconds. We had to work the storyboard carefully and make several cuts to achieve the right balance between what we needed to show and what we wanted to show.

“I knew we had two possible ways of telling this story: as a dense social drama or as an adrenaline packed turbo flight. Daniel Day-Lewis wasn’t available to voice the Fire Wolf captain, so we went with the second option.”

Client: Nike

Agency: Wieden+Kennedy Shanghai

Production Company: Passion Pictures

Executive Producer: Katie Mackin

Producer: Fiona Fry

Animation Studio: Le Cube

Creative Director: Ralph Karam

Director: Mariano Fernandez Russo

Executive Producers: Juan Manuel Freire, Gustavo Karam

Animation Director: Daniel Duche

Line Producer: Juliana Millán

Original Artwork: Wassim Boutaleb J.

Art: Matheus Muniz, Juan Barabani, Delfina Perez Adán

